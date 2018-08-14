DETROIT (AP) - A Detroit man has been released from state prison after serving more than three decades for a murder he says he didn’t commit.
The Detroit Free Press reports that 54-year-old Darrell Siggers was released from the William Dickerson Detention Facility on Friday.
Siggers was sentenced to life in prison for the death of James Montgomery. He’s getting a new trial because ballistics evidence and witness testimony during his 1984 trial has since been disputed.
Siggers has maintained that he was wrongfully convicted for decades. He told WXYZ-TV that he’s always had faith in the system and believed it could work.
Siggers‘ re-trial is scheduled for December. Until then, he plans to spend time with his family and take college classes to expand on the associate degree he earned behind bars.
