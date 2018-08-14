ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - A former pediatrician admits that he fondled young girls at his house, persuaded mothers to let him photograph their daughters’ genitals, collected child pornography and owned child sex dolls.

Dr. David Blasczak of Newark in western New York pleaded guilty to child pornography charges in federal court Tuesday. The 69-year-old physician surrendered his medical license after his arrest in January.

He acknowledged in court that he received thousands of photos and videos of the sexual abuse and molestation of children, some of them infants. He also admitted he took explicit photos of young patients at his office in the Wayne County town of Clyde.

Blasczak also admitted touching and photographing his daughter’s friends during sleepovers.

He faces up to 60 years in prison when he’s sentenced on Nov. 20.





