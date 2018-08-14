PHOENIX (AP) - A Laveen man was sentenced to two and a half years in federal prison for his conviction for strangling his live-in girlfriend.
The sentencing Monday of 33-year-old Colin Lee Juan came after he previously pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by strangulation of a spouse or intimate partner.
He had faced a possible maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
In his guilty plea, Juan acknowledged he assaulted his girlfriend during a fit of anger during January 2017.
The assault, which resulted in swelling and bruising to the neck of Juan’s girlfriend, occurred on the Gila River Indian Community.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.