BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - North Dakota’s fall lineup of measures have been assigned ballot numbers by Secretary of State Al Jaeger.

Voters in November decide four initiated measures that allow residents to bypass the Legislature and put proposals directly to a vote.

Measure 1 would ban foreign money from North Dakota elections, restrict lobbying and create an independent ethics commission, among other provisions.

Measure 2 would explicitly bar non-U.S. citizens from voting in North Dakota.

Measure 3 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state.

Measure 4 would provide specialized vehicle license plates free of charge to volunteer firefighters and other emergency responders.





