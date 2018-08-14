Randy Bryce emerged victorious in the Democratic primary race in Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District, notching another win for liberal activists and putting the man known as “Iron Stache” a step closer to flipping House Speaker Paul Ryan’s seat in the fall election.

Mr. Ryan announced earlier this year that he would not seek re-election and threw his support behind his former aide Bryan Steil, who was declared the winner in the GOP primary race.

Democrats believe Mr. Ryan’s departure has put the seat in play in the November midterm elections.

“Randy Bryce’s campaign inspired hundreds of thousands across the country, scared Paul Ryan out of running for re-election, and his victory in today’s primary is a testament to the strength of people power in 2018,” said Jim Dean, chair of Democracy for America. “A champion for Medicare for All with a demonstrated commitment to standing up in the fight for racial and economic justice, Randy Bryce is more than ready to defeat Paul Ryan’s mini-me in November.”

Mr. Ryan, meanwhile, congratulated Mr. Steil, saying he is the “right person to represent this district.”

“I know Bryan will take his private sector skills and problem-solving abilities to Washington and fight every day to improve the lives of Southern Wisconsinites, who I have been so privileged to serve for the last two decades,” he said. “I will do everything I can to help his fall campaign, and look forward to his victory in November.”





