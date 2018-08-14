San Francisco is reportedly launching a team of city workers dubbed the “Poop Patrol” next month in an effort to keep the city’s sidewalks clean.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Tuesday that Mayor London Breed and Public Works director Mohammed Nuru are assembling a team of five Public Works employees that will be tasked specifically with tracking down and cleaning up animal and human waste.

“We’re trying to be proactive,” Mr. Nuru told the Chronicle. “We’re actually out there looking for it.”

The team will reportedly patrol the streets in a vehicle equipped with a steam cleaner.

“I’ve been talking to the Department of Public Works director on a regular basis, and I’m like, ‘What are we going to do about the poop?’” Ms. Breed told the Chronicle.

“He and I talked about coming up with some different solutions,” she said. “I just want the city to be clean, and I want to make sure we’re providing the resources so that it can be.”

San Francisco has come under national scrutiny for its homelessness and drug use problem after a NBC News survey of downtown found 41 blocks littered with needles and 96 blocks sullied with piles of feces.

Just this year, residents have called to report feces 14,597 times, averaging about 65 calls a day, the Chronicle reported.





