WYNCOTE, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say two people have been arrested after a reported shooting at a Walmart near Philadelphia. Several injuries were reported.
Emergency dispatchers in Montgomery County say the gunfire was reported just after 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Cedarbrook Plaza Shopping Center in Cheltenham Township.
Dispatchers say reports indicate a man and a woman were taken into custody.
Several people were reported transported to hospitals. The extent of any injuries wasn’t immediately clear.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.