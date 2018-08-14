WYNCOTE, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say two people have been arrested after a reported shooting at a Walmart near Philadelphia. Several injuries were reported.

Emergency dispatchers in Montgomery County say the gunfire was reported just after 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Cedarbrook Plaza Shopping Center in Cheltenham Township.

Dispatchers say reports indicate a man and a woman were taken into custody.

Several people were reported transported to hospitals. The extent of any injuries wasn’t immediately clear.





