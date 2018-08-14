CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - An original cast member on the Bravo reality TV show “Southern Charm” has announced he’s quitting amid rape allegations.

News outlets report Thomas Ravenel tweeted Tuesday that he’s not doing the show anymore, saying the show took advantage of him. The move by the 56-year-old former South Carolina State Treasurer comes amid an investigation into multiple rape allegations against him.

He has denied the allegations and is being investigated by Charleston police and the show’s production company, Haymaker. Ravenel said in the tweet that he “decided I’ve got too much to lose and informed them I’m not coming back.”

Ravenel has been one of the show’s main cast members since it started in 2014. He resigned as treasurer in 2007 after being indicted on federal drug charges.





