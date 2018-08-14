SEATTLE (AP) - Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with the fatal shooting of a man near a bus stop in West Seattle on Thursday.

The Seattle Police Department says the teen was arrested Tuesday in the High Point neighborhood where the shooting of a 37-year-old man took place.

Police believe the two were involved in a disturbance on the bus and that the shooting happened after they got off at a stop on 35th Avenue Southwest.

Officers found the man on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say he died at a Seattle hospital.

Police say the boy would be booked on investigation of murder.





