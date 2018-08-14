ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - The Latest on Paul Manafort’s financial fraud trial (all times local):

12:16 p.m.

The defense in former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s tax and fraud trial has rested its case without calling any witnesses.

Manafort’s lawyer, Kevin Downing, rested his case Tuesday morning.

The decision not to have Manafort testify came after Judge T.S. Ellis III rejected a defense motion to dismiss the government’s case on the theory that it failed to meet its burden of proof.

The actions clear the way for the jury to hear closing arguments in the trial, now in its third week.

Manafort is accused of hiding millions of dollars in income he received advising Ukrainian politicians. The defense has tried to blame Manafort’s financial mistakes on his former assistant, Richard Gates.

___

12:21 a.m.

The trial of longtime Washington operator Paul Manafort is turning from the prosecution to his defense team.

On Monday, prosecutors rested their financial fraud case against the former Trump campaign chairman, having devoted two weeks of testimony to support their argument that Manafort hid millions of dollars in offshore accounts and obtained millions more in bank loans under false pretenses.

Manafort’s lawyers have not yet said whether they will call any witnesses or present other evidence. They will have to disclose that information Tuesday.

So far the defense team has blamed any wrongdoing on a former Manafort protege, Rick Gates, who testified he and his former boss committed crimes together for years. Defense attorneys have called Gates a liar, philanderer and embezzler in seeking to undermine his testimony.





