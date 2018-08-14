The World Health Organization’s chief traveled to northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo to get a firsthand look at the latest Ebola outbreak in the African nation.

He didn’t like what he found.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Tuesday he feels “more worried” than before he toured the North Kivu province — a departure from the upbeat briefings that highlighted progress in fighting a separate outbreak in northwestern DRC, which grabbed headlines before petering out in July.

The new outbreak has been linked to 41 deaths, meaning it “has actually now surpassed” the last one, Dr. Ghebreyesus, WHO’s director-general, said in Switzerland.

Area residents are quite migratory, with 1 million displaced persons moving from town to town and criss-crossing the border with Uganda and Rwanda. And, worst of all, there is clear and active fighting in the region that will cut off access to care.

There have been 120 violent incidents in the region this year. While Dr. Ghrebreyesus stayed overnight in Beni, an affected town, violent clashes unfolded less than 10 miles away, leaving four civilians dead.

“That environment is really conducive for Ebola to transmit freely, because in that area there are places called red zones, inaccessible areas,” Dr. Ghebreyesus said. “We will have difficultly accessing those areas, and people from those areas will have difficulty moving from the areas they’re in to a place where they can get the support they need.”

Making matters worse, Dr. Ghebreyesus said seven health care workers in Mangina — a town up the road from Beni — have been infected by Ebola, meaning responders had to scramble for replacements.

Despite its concern, WHO still sees the outbreak as a regional issue, so it has not yet considered whether the crisis is a public health emergency of international concern — a designation that would signal the risk of global spread.

“We’re following the changes around the clock, 24-7,” Dr. Ghebreyesus said.

The WHO says it’s ramping up personnel on the ground, giving trial vaccines to health workers and working with community and religious leaders to track down contacts of infected persons.

An existing UN mission in the region, known as MONUSCO, has supplied air support and 10 vehicles, with 30 more vehicles in the pipeline.

“We’re doing everything we can in order to be more aggressive than the virus,” Dr. Ghebreyesus said.

Ebola is a serious, often-fatal illness that is transmitted to people from wild animals and spreads from human to human through the bodily fluids of people who exhibit symptoms. Infected persons remain highly contagious right after death.

For that reason, the International Committee of the Red Cross said it trained nearly 50 volunteers in Beni and Mangina on how to perform on safe burials.

It is also teaching locals how to maintain better water and sanitation systems, particularly in prisons, and supporting hospitals to reduce the spread of infection.

Dr. Ghebreyesus said agents are checking for Ebola cases at the Ugandan border, and he expects more doses of the trial vaccine, supplied by Merck, to arrive in Beni and Mangina on Tuesday.

He also pleaded with hostile militias in the mineral-rich territory to cooperate with the response, suggesting it is in their own interest.

“The virus is dangerous to all,” he said. “It doesn’t choose between this group or that group.”





