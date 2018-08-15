By - Associated Press - Wednesday, August 15, 2018

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Two gangsters drew life sentences in federal prison for the fatal 2014 shooting of an off-duty San Antonio-area police officer outside a tattoo parlor he co-owned.

A federal judge sentenced Texas Mexican Mafia members Jesse Santibanez and Alfredo Cardona in San Antonio on Wednesday. A jury had convicted the pair last November on single counts each of racketeering murder and using a firearm for a racketeering murder.

Another gang member was sentenced to life in prison last November after pleading guilty to similar charges, while a fourth was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to racketeering conspiracy in the slaying of Balcones (bal-KOH’-nehs) Heights police Officer Julian Pesina.

Investigators say the officer also claimed Texas Mexican Mafia membership, had gang-related tattoos and sold drugs to fellow members.


