TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - A son of actor Jean-Claude Van Damme has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct for holding his roommate at knifepoint at their Tempe apartment last year.

Nicholas Van Varenberg had a change of plea hearing Wednesday.

He’s now scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 3.

Tempe police arrested Van Varenberg last September on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful imprisonment, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers went to the apartment after receiving reports about loud noise and yelling.

Police say Van Varenberg became upset at his unidentified roommate for answering the door, grabbed a knife and kept his roommate from leaving the apartment.

The 22-year-old Van Varenberg is the youngest son of Van Damme, known for his martial arts action films of the 1980s and 1990s.





