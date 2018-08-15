Infowars publisher Alex Jones has taken to Tumblr in light of being deplatformed from several other major social networking sites.

Mr. Jones has begun sharing content through his Tumblr for the first time since last August, boosting Infowars articles amid being banned or suspended from more than a dozen other services.

“They can take our Facebook, Apple, Spotify, Tunein, Youtube, Stitcher, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Flickr, Vimeo, Sprout, Mailchimp & Disqus but they’ll never take our………..Tumblr!” the Infowars Twitter account said in a tweet linking to the Tumblr page Monday evening.

Mr. Jones‘ rekindled Tumblr page contained nearly 20 recent posts linking to content hosted on Infowars or its companion site, Newswars, as of Wednesday afternoon, including articles with titles such as “Ultra-Wealthy Elitists Are Having Their Brains Frozen So That They Can ‘Come Back To Life’ 100s Of Years In The Future” and “Globalists Now Control Fox News & Plan To Take Carlson, Hannity, Ingraham Off Air.”

“Alex Jones and Infowars had been inactive on Tumblr for nearly a year until this week when they began posting again,” Tumblr acknowledged in a statement Wednesday, HuffPost reported. “We are closely monitoring this matter and will take action if there are violations of our policy.”

Launched in 1999, the Infowars conspiracy theory website and its right-wing publisher have faced heightened scrutiny from internet companies recently, culminating in several major services suspending or outright banning accounts belonging to either last week.

YouTube terminated Mr. Jones account on the video-sharing site last week for violating its community guidelines, and Apple and Facebook separately removed his pages and podcasts, respectively, for violating their rules against hate speech.

More recently, Twitter suspended Mr. Jones on Tuesday evening for a week after he tweeted a link to a video urging supporters to get their “battle rifles” ready, effectively making Tumblr one of the first major platforms currently allowing his content to flourish.

“The far-left media is in a tizzy over the fact Infowars still maintains a Tumblr account, even though nearly every other major platform banned Alex Jones last week,” reads an uncredited article published by Infowars on Wednesday. “As we’ve reported, the left won’t rest until Infowars and Alex Jones are totally memory-holed from the internet, especially before the upcoming midterms.”

Tumblr was launched in 2007 and currently hosts over 163 billion posts published by more than 430 million accounts, according to the microblogging site’s own statistics. Alexa, the Amazon-owned analytics service, currently considered Tumblr to be the 52nd most popular website in the world in terms of traffic, and the 22nd most popular in the United States.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.