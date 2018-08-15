BANGOR, Maine (AP) - Jury selection is set to get underway in the trial of a Connecticut man charged with a fatal shooting in Bangor, Maine.

Antoinne “Prince” Bethea, of New Haven, Connecticut, is charged with shooting a New Orleans man, Terrance Durel Sr., on April 16, 2017.

Bethea fled the state and was arrested a month later in Ohio.

Durel was shot outside the home of his estranged wife on the afternoon of Easter. He’d gone to her house to get their son’s Easter outfit.





