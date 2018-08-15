Illegal immigrant children are slipping through the federal safety net designed to protect them from abuse, Senate investigators said in a new report released Wednesday that found no federal agency willing to step up and accept responsibility for them once they’re released into the community.

Some children have run away from their homes and can’t be found. In other cases the parents or adult relatives who took the children in refuse to say what happened to them.

In one case out of Florida, a child was placed with a half-uncle — who then sent the boy to work in the fields in forced labor, the Senate investigators reported. The boy was only rescued after his cousin, also forced to work in the fields, was injured and brought to the hospital, where Child Protective Services was notified and took all of the children away.

The children have proved a thorny problem since they first surged into the U.S. in 2014, overwhelming the Obama administration, which processed and released them often without doing fingerprint or background checks on who was coming to collect the children.

In one shocking story human traffickers posed as friends, claiming custody of Guatemalan boys, then putting them to work for 12 hours a day on an egg farm.

While checks have improved on the front end, weeding out some problematic sponsors, the government still struggles once it releases the juveniles, the investigators found.

Homeland Security and the Health Department say neither of them have the ability to intervene once the children are out of their custody and placed with sponsors.

And while the Office of Refugee Resettlement, the health agency that decides when and how to release the children to sponsors, does try to do a check-in with sponsors 30 days after placement, those numbers are also frightening.

Between October and December last year the government called 7,365 sponsors. In 28 cases the juvenile illegal immigrants had run away, and in another 1,475 other cases the government couldn’t determine where the children were.

Investigators called that an “inexcusable” lapse.

“This is an incredibly difficult issue and it’s not a partisan one,” said Sen. Rob Portman, chairman of the Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, which has been probing the illegal immigrant juveniles’ handling for years. “The problems that exist today began during the previous administration and have continued under this one. These federal agencies must do more to care for unaccompanied minors and ensure they aren’t trafficked or abused.”

Wednesday’s report will be followed by a hearing Thursday with top officials from Homeland Security, the Health Department and the Justice Department, each of which have a role in the handling of the children.

They are illegal immigrants and most of them, when their cases are decided, are ordered deported. But few of them show up for their cases or their deportations, leaving them in the shadows with the estimated 11 million other illegal immigrants.

The juveniles, known as Unaccompanied Alien Children or UAC in government-speak, are not to be confused with the children separated from their parents by the Trump administration during the chaos of the zero-tolerance border policy this spring.

Those children were also deemed UAC — but since they came with their parents, most are being reunited with them. The vast majority of UAC in government custody arrived at the border without parents.

Under existing law and court rulings, they are required to be quickly transferred from Homeland Security to the Health Department, which holds them in dorms until sponsors can be found. Often those sponsors are parents, usually living here illegally themselves, but they can also be relatives or even foster families.

Health officials say once the sponsors have custody, the government’s role is severely restricted. Senate investigators disagreed, saying the law gives the Health Department the responsibility to make sure the children are cared for and that they show up for their deportation cases.

As of June 30, more than 80,000 UAC were awaiting their decisions. The backlog is growing by about 20,000 a year, as the stream of children overwhelms the immigration judges assigned to hear the complex cases.

Fewer than 10,000 cases were been completed in the first nine months of the fiscal year, and in 53 percent of those the UAC didn’t even bother to show up for court, meaning they were ordered deported in absentia.





