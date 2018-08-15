George W. Bush has joined the board of directors of a nonprofit organization tasked with building a memorial on the National Mall honoring service members who fought in the war against terrorism initiated during his administration.

The 43rd president of the United States will serve as an honorary chairman on the board of the Global War on Terror (GWOT) Memorial Foundation, the group announced Monday.

“The highest honor of the presidency was serving as Commander in Chief of our Armed Forces. And my most solemn duty was to support them and honor them. Laura and I are pleased that this memorial on the National Mall will help Americans remember the brave men and women who selflessly served our nation in the name of freedom,” Mr. Bush, 72, said in a statement.

“We’re humbled and honored to welcome President Bush to the Global War on Terror Memorial Foundation,” said Michael “Rod” Rodriguez, the group’s president and chief executive. “Having served under President Bush when I wore the uniform and then working on his Military Service Initiative Advisory Council after my time on active duty, I’ve witnessed firsthand the dedication, compassion and true servant leadership the former President displays at all times. I am blessed to welcome him to the GWOT Memorial Foundation team not only as our Honorary Chairman but as a friend.”

Established in 2014, the foundation’s efforts culminated last year in President Trump signing a bill, the Global War on Terrorism War Memorial Act, authorizing construction of a monument to be built on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., honoring Americans who served in the international military operation launched in response to September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Nearly 3 million Americans have served in the ongoing anti-terrorism operation, including close to 7,000 who were killed in action, according to the GWOT Memorial Foundation.





