In an interview with The Washington Post, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says he is rethinking “core parts” of the social media platform.

On Tuesday, Twitter restricted right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for a week, giving him a time-out that is well short of a ban.

Dorsey told the Post he’s experimenting with features that would address misinformation and “echo chambers” on Twitter. He also acknowledged that with fewer resources than Facebook or Google, Twitter has to make difficult decisions when it comes to safety.

Choosing to invest in one thing, he says, “comes at a cost of not doing something else.”

Next month, Dorsey faces a Senate hearing about Russian elections interference ahead of this year’s midterms, alongside executives from Google and Facebook.





