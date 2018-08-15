Joseph R. Biden is skipping a campaign event for Democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker due to an illness, state Democrats announced late Tuesday.

The 75-year-old former vice president was scheduled to be the keynote speaker for Democrats’ Day at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield on Thursday but is currently “under doctor’s orders not to travel,” Illinois Democratic County Chairs’ Association President Doug House announced in a Facebook post.

“The cancellation is of course disappointing, but it is clear that the circumstances are simply unavoidable,” Mr. House said. “We all hope he gets well soon and I’m sure he’ll be back campaigning for Democrats in Illinois and across the country in no time.”

A spokesman for Mr. Bidentold CNN that the former vice president is simply under the weather and will “be fine in a few days.”





