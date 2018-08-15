LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas police say a woman was found fatally shot near a resort’s parking garage.
Lt. Ray Spencer says the victim’s body was discovered early Wednesday morning by security personnel at Tahiti Village on South Las Vegas Boulevard after a guest reported hearing a gunshot.
The victim’s identity wasn’t released but police said she didn’t appear to be a guest and that her purse was with her.
