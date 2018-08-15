SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (AP) - Police in upstate New York have charged the mother of a missing baby with multiple felonies after the remains of a child were found near her home.
Schenectady police say Heaven Puleski was under investigation since family members reported her 4-month-old child Rayen Puleski had not been seen since July. Puleski has been charged with felony tampering with physical evidence and concealment of a human corpse following a Tuesday interview with detectives.
On Monday, Schenectady police said more tests needed to be done to determine whether the remains discovered behind the 38-year-old woman’s apartment are those of Rayen Puleski.
Local police, state investigators and FBI agents are continuing to investigate.
Puleski is set to be arraigned Wednesday morning.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.