Democrats are lining up to denounce President Donald Trump’s decision to revoke the security clearance of former CIA director John Brennan.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the House Democratic leader, says Trump’s move is a “stunning abuse of power.”

Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, warns a “dangerous precedent” is being set.

The White House announced Wednesday it will be cutting off Brennan’s access to classified information. Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Brennan, who was CIA director under President Barack Obama, has been making “unfounded and outrageous allegations” against the administration.

Brennan called Trump’s behavior at a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin “nothing short of treasonous.”

Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland says of Trump, “Leaders behave like this in dictatorships, not democracies.”





