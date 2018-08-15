SEATTLE (AP) - Police say detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in a small homeless encampment underneath Interstate 5 in Seattle.
The Seattle Police Department says someone passing by saw the 55-year-old man on the ground at around noon Tuesday and called 911.
Medics and police found the man deceased at the scene.
