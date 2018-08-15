White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued a correction Tuesday night after falsely claiming that President Trump created more than three times more jobs for blacks than former President Barack Obama did during his entire presidency.

“Correction from today’s briefing: Jobs numbers for Pres Trump and Pres Obama were correct, but the time frame for Pres Obama wasn’t. I’m sorry for the mistake, but no apologies for the 700,000 jobs for African Americans created under President Trump,” Mrs. Sanders tweeted to her 3.18 million followers.

In her earlier press briefing, Mrs. Sanders told reporters that Mr. Trump had more than tripled the amount of jobs created for black workers than his predecessor did in his two terms.

“This president since he took office, in the year and a half that he’s been here, has created 700,000 new jobs for African-Americans,” the press secretary said. “That’s 700,000 African-Americans that are working now that weren’t working when this president took place. When President Obama left, after eight years in office, he had only created 195,000 jobs for African-Americans.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly 3 million black jobs were actually added to the U.S. economy during Mr. Obama’s eight years as president, compared to Mr. Trump’s 700,000 in his year and a half in office.

The White House Council of Economic Advisers apologized for providing Mrs. Sanders with the incorrect figures.





