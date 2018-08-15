BEIJING (AP) - One of China’s most high-profile monks has resigned from a top national post following reports of sexual misconduct.

The Buddhist Association of China says its president Shi Xuecheng (SHER SHWEI’-chung) left his duties to a deputy.

The announcement Wednesday was included in a periodic report and did not mention the national controversy surrounding the powerful monk. Fellow monks accused Xuecheng earlier this year of harassing and demanding sexual favors from nuns at his Beijing monastery and embezzling funds, allegations that Xuecheng has denied on social media.

Xuecheng has not commented publicly on his resignation.

He was one of China’s best known monks and authors. He was also highly influential and served as a political adviser to the central government while heading the national Buddhist association.





