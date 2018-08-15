Su’a Cravens’ decision to step away from the Washington Redskins last season alienated some of his former teammates, according to a new Sports Illustrated report.

In the article — which details the messy Cravens-Redskins divorce — safety D.J. Swearinger said he could never trust Cravens again.

“Anybody that steps down on me and my teammates, I am going to have a hard time accepting you back,” Swearinger said. “I don’t care if you’re Deion Sanders, if you quit on us, then you quit.”

Last season, Cravens left the Redskins a week before the season opener because he was dealing with post-concussion syndrome and a family matter. The 22-year-old tried to come back to the Redskins in mid-September, but the team moved him to the season-ending “reserve/left squad” list a day before he was set to return.

After the season, the Redskins traded Cravens in March to the Denver Broncos.

Cravens has filed a non-injury grievance against the Redskins, hoping to reclaim his 2017 salary ($651,408).

“Someone told me they heard the front office didn’t like him, and I’m like, Man, the front office loved him, they wanted him out there,” former safety DeAngelo Hall said. “I was trying to convince some guys in the locker room: Maybe he’s dealing with some stuff, let it slide. And it was, No, f– that, he quit on the team, I don’t want him out there with me.

“It was [going to be] hard to come back from that, get back in our locker room. The best thing for him and us was to move on.”

Cravens makes his return to FedEx Field on Aug. 24 when the Broncos meet the Redskins in Week 3 of the preseason.





