Sunday’s white civil rights rally and related counterprotests cost the nation’s capital around $2.6 million, according to rough numbers released by the mayor’s office in Washington, D.C.

A breakdown of preliminary, estimated charges indicate nearly all of the costs incurred as a result of the protests — $2.5 million — related to staffing and overtime for the city’s law enforcement agency, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

The D.C. Department of Public Works spent roughly $40,000; D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services spent around $34,000; and the city’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency spent about $12,000, the mayor’s office said Tuesday.

D.C. will seek reimbursement from the the Emergency Planning and Security Fund (EPSF), a federal fund used to compensate for public safety at events related to the city’s status as the nation’s capital, the mayor’s office said.

The federal government reimbursed D.C. $9.1 million in fiscal year 2017 for policing costs through EPSF, and this year Congress budgeted $13 million toward the emergency fund, The Washington Post reported.

Held on the first anniversary of last summer’s chaotic “Unite the Right” demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia, MPD Chief Peter Newsham pledged a “full deployment of officers and resources” during Sunday’s rally in light of last year’s event culminating in violent clashes and the death of a counterprotester.

Heather D. Heyer, 32, was killed when a car plowed into the crowd of counterprotesters at last year’s far-right rally. The driver of the car, suspect James Alex Fields Jr. of Ohio, was charged with first-degree murder as well as other hate crimes.

The city of Charlottesville subsequently refused to let the event’s organizer, Jason Kessler, hold a demonstration on its first anniversary, citing safety and security concerns.

Mr. Kessler, 34, initially sued Charlottesville over the rejection, but he dropped his lawsuit last month after learning that he would be permitted by the National Park Service to hold a “white civil rights” rally on the same date at Lafayette Park directly north of the White House.

Around 30 people participated in Mr. Kessler’s rally Sunday, while thousands gathered in D.C. to demonstrate against the event. No one was injured, and only one person was arrested, city officials said afterwards.





