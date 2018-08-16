ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Police say they’ve made an arrest in a fatal stabbing in a St. Paul park.
Authorities say one person was stabbed numerous times Wednesday night and died at the scene in St. Paul Park near the Nuevas Fronteras Spanish Immersion School. A suspect was arrested and is being held in the Washington County Jail.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.