By - Associated Press - Thursday, August 16, 2018

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Police say they’ve made an arrest in a fatal stabbing in a St. Paul park.

Authorities say one person was stabbed numerous times Wednesday night and died at the scene in St. Paul Park near the Nuevas Fronteras Spanish Immersion School. A suspect was arrested and is being held in the Washington County Jail.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation.


