WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) - Two teenagers have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of another teen whose body was found burning in a suburban Chicago field.

Eighteen-year-old Francisco Alvarado of West Chicago and 16-year-old Tia Brewer of Wheaton are suspected of killing 18-year-old Luis Guerrero of West Chicago on Tuesday. Brewer’s name has been released because she was charged with an adult and 18-year-old Jesus Jurado Correa of West Chicago was charged with concealing a homicide.

In a news release, the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office allege that Alvarado strangled Guerrero with a belt before he and Brewer stabbed him, set his body on fire and ran him over with their vehicle.

Correa is suspected of providing the other two with the gasoline used to set Guerrero’s body on fire.





