GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) - Five people have been shot and wounded in South Carolina as they had gathered to mourn the death of a family member who died following a wreck last month.

Greenwood County Sheriff David Kelly told news outlets the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Kelly said deputies were told a number of people were in the backyard of a home to mourn the death of 29-year-old Quartez Bryant who had died Sunday from injuries in a wreck July 20.

Self Regional Hospital reported five people with gunshot wounds arrived at the hospital in personal vehicles. Hospital spokesman Mary Hyatt said five people were treated and released.

The names of those wounded have not been released.

Kelly said a motive for the shooting is not known. No arrests have been reported.





