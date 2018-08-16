MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) - A former janitor accused of video recording people in a northern Iowa school staff restroom has been given 60 days in jail.

Cerro Gordo County records say 47-year-old David Bemis, of Mason City, also was sentenced Wednesday to a year of probation and fined $1,260. He must register as a sex offender for 10 years. Bemis pleaded guilty to four counts of invasion of privacy.

Investigators say Bemis was working at Clear Creek Elementary in Clear Lake in May 2013 when he hid a camera in the restroom and recorded four school employees in varying degrees of nudity. He no longer works for the district.

The Clear Lake superintendent has said no students were recorded.





