White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Thursday that China’s economy is worsening while the U.S. is thriving amid a tariff war between Washington and Beijing.

“Their economy is just heading south,” Mr. Kudlow told President Trump at a Cabinet meeting. “Right now, their economy looks terrible.”

He said the “single biggest story this year is an economic boom that is durable and lasting that most people thought was impossible, and they were wrong.”

Mr. Trump has initiated a tariff war with China in an effort to rebalance the U.S. trade deficit. China has retaliated with tariffs on a wide variety of U.S. products, including soybeans.





