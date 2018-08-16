A 2015 bankruptcy filing for a Colorado couple captures a picture of a family caught between a promising future and financial strain.

It came three years before authorities accused Christopher Watts of killing his pregnant wife, Shanann, and their two young daughters.

The June 2015 filing notes that Chris Watts had gotten a job six months earlier as an operator for Anadarko, and paystubs indicate his salary was about $61,500 per year.

Shanann was working at the time in a call center at a children’s hospital earning about $18 per hour. Combined, they had earned $90,000 in 2014.

But they also had tens of thousands of dollars in credit card debt, along with some student loans and medical bills - for a total of $70,000 in unsecured claims on top of a sizable mortgage.

They said their nearly $3,000 mortgage and $600 in monthly car payments formed the bulk of their $4,900 in monthly expenses.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.