BERLIN (AP) - Police say a doctor has been killed and an assistant seriously injured in a stabbing at a medical practice in southwestern Germany.

Police in the city of Offenburg, near the French border, said the attack happened at about 8.45 a.m. Thursday. A male suspect was arrested in the city a little over an hour later.

There was no immediate word on the identity of the suspect or a possible motive for the stabbing of the doctor and his female assistant.


