President Trump on Thursday hinted he wants the Justice Department to file its own lawsuit against certain opioid companies, instead of just cheering on efforts by the states.

He floated the idea to Attorney General Jeff Sessions during a Cabinet meeting at the White House.

More than half of the states have joined hundreds of cities, tribes and counties in suing opioid makers and distributors, saying they fueled the U.S. overdose crisis by downplaying the addictive nature of their products or flooding small communities with pain pills.

The Justice Department sought permission to participate in settlement talks being managed by a federal judge in Ohio, though Mr. Trump’s comment suggests he’d like to see a federal suit, too.

Mr. Trump also reiterated his concern about opioids pouring in from China and smuggling routes from Mexico, saying both places were “sending their garbage and killing our people.”

“It’s almost a form of warfare,” he said, prompting agreement from Mr. Sessions.

Mr. Trump, who frequently fumes over illegal immigration, says the flow of drugs over the southern border is another reason to build his signature wall.

“I’d be very, very firm on that,” Mr. Trump told Mr. Sessions. “It’s a disgrace, and we can stop it.”





