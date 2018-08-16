KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police said in a news release that officers responded to the shooting around 5 p.m. Wednesday. The release says a male victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries. The victim hasn’t been identified. Police also haven’t released information about a suspect or a motive.





