The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday it’s approved the first generic version of the EpiPen, a life-saving tool for allergy sufferers that kicked up a firestorm two years ago, when the lack of a low-cost competitor caused sticker shock for parents.

Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said the decision to greenlight epinephrine auto-injectors from Teva Pharmaceuticals USA should impact consumers immediately.

“This approval means patients living with severe allergies who require constant access to lifesaving epinephrine should have a lower-cost option, as well as another approved product to help protect against potential drug shortages,” he said.

Mr. Gottlieb also characterized the decision as a key part of the Trump administration’s push to help drug makers devise generic versions of complex products.

EpiPens can stave off life-threatening anaphylaxis from insect bites or certain foods, medications and other triggers of allergies.

Families and schools alike stock up on the product, though parents in 2016 complained the price of the brand-name version had skyrocketed over the years.

Congress hauled its maker, Mylan, before oversight committees to explain the increase, and the company was forced to pay hundreds of millions to settle claims it short-changed taxpayers by misclassifying its device as a generic instead of a brand-name product under Medicaid.





