MONTESANO, Wash. (AP) - Authorities have arrested a Hoquiam man for investigation of murder after another man was found shot to death at a boat launch west of Olympia.

Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office Chief Criminal Deputy Brad Johansson says the body of 35-year-old Andrew Detwiler was found Sunday near the Humptulips River along State Route 109 by a person who was fishing.

Johansson says Detwiler died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Johansson says deputies have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with the death.

The man hasn’t been identified.

An investigation is continuing.





