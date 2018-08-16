MONTESANO, Wash. (AP) - Authorities have arrested a Hoquiam man for investigation of murder after another man was found shot to death at a boat launch west of Olympia.
Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office Chief Criminal Deputy Brad Johansson says the body of 35-year-old Andrew Detwiler was found Sunday near the Humptulips River along State Route 109 by a person who was fishing.
Johansson says Detwiler died from multiple gunshot wounds.
Johansson says deputies have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with the death.
The man hasn’t been identified.
An investigation is continuing.
