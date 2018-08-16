JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) - A man has pleaded guilty to murder charges stemming from a shooting two years ago that left a man dead and three women wounded.
Kenneth Barnes entered his plea Wednesday. The 21-year-old Jersey City man now faces up to 15 years in prison when he’s sentenced Oc. 19.
Authorities say Barnes admitted shooting 35-year-old Shaheer Parson in the head in September 2016. But they haven’t disclosed a possible motive.
The three wounded women were found not far from the shooting scene. Two women - ages 32 and 24 - were each shot once in the upper body, while a 35-year-old woman had been shot multiple times.
All three have since recovered from their injuries.
