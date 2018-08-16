Senate Democrats said Thursday they’re preparing to sue the National Archives to force it to release papers from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s background.

Democrats sent a Freedom of Information Act request earlier this month to the Archives demanding millions of pages of documents from Judge Kavanaugh’s time working as staff secretary for President George W. Bush’s White House, and said if they don’t get an answer they’ll file the lawsuit to compel production.

Republicans have requested documents related to Judge Kavanaugh’s time working in the White House counsel’s office from 2001 to 2003, but have not asked for millions more pages from his time as staff secretary from 2003 to 2006.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat, said they need to see all of the records, which officials have estimated could total 4 million pages.

“We would much rather follow the bipartisan process that’s been around for years. Mitch McConnell is tearing down all of the bipartisan parts of approving judicial nominees,” Mr. Schumer said.

“With this suit, we can finally shine some light on Kavanaugh’s record,” he added.

Democrats are hoping to find landmines in Judge Kavanaugh’s past that they can use to persuade wavering Democrats to oppose him and also cause moderate Republicans to defect, defeating the president’s nomination.

GOP lawmakers say the judge’s roughly 300 legal opinions should be the main focus for lawmakers to review as they vet the president’s pick.





