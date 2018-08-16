The Senate has unanimously approved a resolution affirming that “the press is not the enemy of the people.”

The resolution Thursday offered by Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz, of Hawaii, drew on the words of Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and President Ronald Reagan, among others, to champion the role of the free press, which it said is “integral to the democratic foundations of the United States.”

The resolution condemns attacks on the press “as an attack on our democratic institutions.”

It noted that the First Amendment “protects the press from government control and suppression.”

No senator raised objections to resolution.

Newspapers across the U.S. are pushing back against President Donald Trump’s attacks on “fake news” with a coordinated series of editorials speaking up for a free and vigorous press.





