SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The field director for Republican U.S.Rep. Rodney Davis’s re-election campaign has been charged with felony aggravated battery after he allegedly got into a physical altercation at a campaign event for Davis‘ opponent.

The (Decatur) Herald & Review reports that its media partner WCIA obtained a video that appears to show Levi Lovell confront Davis‘ Democratic opponent, Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, and her husband at a Wednesday night fundraiser in Springfield. The video shows Lovell and another man get into a physical altercation.

The Sangamon County Jail confirmed on Thursday that Lovell remained in jail Thursday. Dirksen Londrigan said in a statement that she was disturbed that someone would “try to harass and intimidate me and my family…” Davis‘ campaign manager has said that Lovell has since his arrest been fired.





