By - Associated Press - Friday, August 17, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Police in Spokane have arrested a man in connection with an infant’s death.

Police arrested 33-year-old Erik Sherman on Thursday for homicide by abuse.

Police say an infant was taken to a Spokane hospital on Aug. 7 and subsequently died.

Sherman is being held in the Spokane County Jail.


