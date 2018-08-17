SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Police in Spokane have arrested a man in connection with an infant’s death.
Police arrested 33-year-old Erik Sherman on Thursday for homicide by abuse.
Police say an infant was taken to a Spokane hospital on Aug. 7 and subsequently died.
Sherman is being held in the Spokane County Jail.
