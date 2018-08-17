ST. LOUIS (AP) - A man has been found dead inside a St. Louis motel after apparently shooting himself during a standoff with police.
Police say the man barricaded himself inside the First Western Inn just before 9 a.m. Friday as officers tried to arrest him. Officers heard a shot ring out and tactical officers were called in.
The man’s girlfriend and a 5-year-old child came out around 11 a.m. Tactical officers then found the man’s body in the bathtub with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. His identity has not been released.
