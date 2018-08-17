By - Associated Press - Friday, August 17, 2018

NEWPORT, Ore. (AP) - Police are investigating after the body of a 29-year-old man was found on a beach along the Oregon coast.

The Newport Police Department says Nicolaus Christopher Hinton, was found dead around 7:45 a.m. Friday near Agate Beach.

Anyone with information about the man’s death was asked to contact police at 541-574-5455 or text a tip to 541-270-1856.

No further information was released.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide