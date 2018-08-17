OGDEN, Utah (AP) - Ogden police say the death of a man whose body was found with “visible trauma” is being investigated as suspicious.

The Standard Examiner reports the body was found early Thursday morning in the 21st Street Pond, near a river walkway trail.

Capt. Danielle Croyle says he was in his late 20s or early 30s, but she did not immediately release his name.

Police say they do not believe there is a threat to the public associated with his death.

Medical examiners will perform an autopsy.





