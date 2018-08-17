KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City police are investigating the death of a woman who was found dead along an interstate ramp.
Police say the woman was found Thursday night suffering from gunshot wounds on a ramp near Lee’s Summit.
She was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
