LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas Metro police say a 25-year-old man killed his live-in girlfriend on Thursday before fatally turning the gun on himself.
Police say the suspect is Diosdan Benitez-Cruz. Police didn’t identify the girlfriend, but the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports it is 20-year-old Claudia Cordero-Garcia.
The paper says Cordero-Garcia told her family two days prior to the shooting that she was going to leave Benitez-Cruz.
