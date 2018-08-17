By - Associated Press - Friday, August 17, 2018

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas Metro police say a 25-year-old man killed his live-in girlfriend on Thursday before fatally turning the gun on himself.

Police say the suspect is Diosdan Benitez-Cruz. Police didn’t identify the girlfriend, but the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports it is 20-year-old Claudia Cordero-Garcia.

The paper says Cordero-Garcia told her family two days prior to the shooting that she was going to leave Benitez-Cruz.


