Jurors in the criminal trial of Paul Manafort ended Friday — their second day of deliberation — without reaching a verdict.

Judge T.S. Ellis III dismissed the jurors just before 5 p.m., instructing them to return on Monday at 9:30 a.m. They will not deliberate the 18 tax and bank fraud charges lodged against Mr. Manafort, a one-time Trump campaign chairman, over the weekend.

On Thursday, jurors in Alexandria, Virginia, asked the judge four questions, including the disclosure requirements for foreign bank accounts and the definition of reasonable doubt.

Prosecutors have alleged Mr. Manafort used overseas accounts to hide millions from the IRS and then turned to filling out fraudulent mortgage applications when he needed money. His legal team has denied the charges, accusing his former business associate Rick Gates as the mastermind behind criminal activity prosecutors have attributed to Mr. Manafort.





