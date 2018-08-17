PHOENIX (AP) - An Oct. 4 trial has been scheduled for two Arizona women charged with burglarizing a mosque in Tempe as they filmed themselves making derogatory comments about Muslims.

Tahnee Gonzales and Elizabeth Dauenhauer have previously pleaded not guilty to charges of burglary and aggravated criminal damage stemming from their March 4 appearance at the Islamic Community Center in Tempe.

Gonzales and Dauenhauer filmed themselves as they removed fliers and Qurans from shelves, bins and bulletin boards in a fenced-in courtyard behind the mosque.

In the video, the two women referred to Muslims as devil worshippers, likened them to animals, made sexually derogatory comments about them and claimed Muslims were taking advantage of Americans by using public benefits.

The video was posted on Gonzales’ social media account.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.